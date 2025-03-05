03/04/2025



Updated at 23: 53h.





If in the last program of February ‘La Revuelta’ he marked somewhat with the visit of Chris Pratt, to release March he did not stay behind either. And it is that the Spanish Television program started the month with visits with two stars, one of football and the other of the music: Marcelo and Zahara.

Nor for the quality of the guests the ‘show’ of David Broncanor recovered leadership. In fact, in the battle of the ‘Access Prime Time’ it has come out to ‘The revureta ‘ already ‘El Hormiguero ‘Another hard rival, ‘The island of temptations’.

This Tuesday, March 4, they visited the format Nia Correia and eVa Soriano. The singer returned in Pajama and carrying the silver seagull of the Viña del Mar Festival, as she promised on her previous visit. As for the comic, just a few days ago he received a considerable ration of criticism for defending the famous ‘reality’ in his radio program and comparing it with ‘The apartment’. “I consume it and say it openly,” he repeated during his passage through the Prince Gran Vía Theater.

Montoya in ‘La Revuelta’?

By allusions, Broncano also spoke openly about Mediaset format. «Let’s see if Ricardo ends. The one they are giving us … », the presenter complained, heading to Castella, the director of ‘The revolt ‘.









“I don’t know what people have more interested in bikini than this,” he added with his irreverent humor. “Go three months we have been affecting us a lot at the audience because the public is coincident, from 20 to 50. Let’s see if it ends, the virgin!”, The jienense continued without losing the comic.

Soriano, in his line, revealed that he had accepted the visit to ‘La Revuelta’ because it did not match the issuance of the couples program in crisis. “I have asked first if I played Montoya today,” he confessed.

“But how much do you have left?” He wanted to know Broncano. Upon knowing through the guest that “tomorrow is the bonfire of Montoya with Anita”, he reached a worrying conclusion. «Well, tomorrow we are dead. This is not going to see God. I am sorry because the guests are already closed, ”said the humorist. “If you bring him here you win the game,” Soriano proposed.