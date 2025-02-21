02/20/2025



Updated 02/21/2025 at 03: 08h.





‘The revolt‘his journey continues in Spanish Television. After the commented Aitana visit, the public chain program returned to the grill loaded with surprises this Thursday, February 20. For the fourth and last installment of the week, the ‘show’ of David Broncano He was visiting Pedro Acosta, ‘The Shark of Mazarrón’. With two world titles of motorcycling and 16 victories under his belt, the pilot faces in 2025 the great challenge of changing equipment.

Although one of the most commented moments of the night happened again, as last Tuesday with the unexpected presence of former number 2 of citizens, Edmundo Bal, in the program of the program that Sergio Bezos And Broncano chatted with the public.

In the bathtub was Adelaidaa Cantabrian who went with anchovies from Santoña as a gift for the presenter at the request of her husband. “He is wrong that Revilla does not bring you anchovies,” explained the lady.

The comedian made it clear that the former Cantabrian president had not presented him with that delicacy “because he has not come, he does not want to come.” Then, I took the opportunity to deny statements expressed by the guest star of ‘El Hormiguero’. “The other day I saw that we had invited him a lot of times and that he had not come … I think it’s a lie,” Broncano clarified.









Broncano formally invites Revilla to go to ‘La Revuelta’

However, far from giving more importance, the presenter of ‘The revolt‘He tried again to bring positions with the former Cantabrian politician. «At this moment I invite you to come. Revilla, this is your house whenever you want, ”said the jienense.

Adelaida, however, insisted that that would not happen and was very sure of it. «He has said it in the interviews, that he will not come because he is a friend of Pablo Motos And it means doing the competition ».

Broncano tried to break a spear remembering that “there are many friends from Paul who have come.” «Well, a Will Smith I haven’t seen it here either, ”he contradicted it Ricardo Castellto.

The public’s guest returned to the load before resuming the conversation about anchovies: Revilla would not go to ‘The Revotetto’.