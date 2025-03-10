David Broncano was speechless When your guest in The revolt This Monday, March 10, Nati Natasha, told him what he has at the bank.

Since most of their guests become elusive before such a question, Nati Natasha, the singer author of successes such as Without pajamas and Love me lesshe doubted before answering, But he did not walk around the branches: 10 million dollars, he said.

“Well job,” summarized the artist, before Broncano’s stupor, which Nor was the answer to his next classic question expected: What is the frequency of your sexual relations.

Not only Nati Natasha replied to that but did it with her husband, who was among the public. Rafael Pina said that for his wife it would be day and day too, and for him yes, no day. “But she climbs you and you can’t do anything anymore,” he said humorously.

Nati said that when she falls in love she gives everything. “I love passionately. I want everything ‘Pamí’. I asphixio, when I love “, He explained without omitting details of his concept of love.

The singer, who frequently sings to human relationships, said that for him her husband is “360, it’s everything, also handle.”