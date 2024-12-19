On Tuesday afternoon, Raphael had to be taken to the hospital while recording the Christmas special ‘La Revuelta’ because he felt unwell. 24 hours after the scare, and despite the first information, the hospital’s medical report has ruled out that a stroke was the cause of the singer’s illness, although “more tests will be necessary to determine the origin of the neurological process that presents.

Since the episode broadcast that same night was recorded in advance, the program had to explain what happened through a statement on social networks. This Wednesday, December 18, was the same David Broncano the person in charge of speaking to go into more detail. “Yesterday we were recording the Christmas program and one that we recorded last week was broadcast,” he commented at first.

The singer is already on the floor

Broncano also explained that Rafael «He had a bad time here. “I was a little confused.” However, he insisted that “he walked out of here.” “In fact, he asked if I wasn’t going to sing,” he said. But he couldn’t, “because it’s true that he had gotten a little unwell.”

The presenter was also able to reveal the last minute of the singer’s health first-hand. «I have spoken with the family, they have done many tests. They have already passed it on to the plant, they have told us. And that’s fine.”









However, he denied that he had suffered a cardiovascular accident as Pablo Motos and other sources initially reported. “Yesterday I saw in a lot of places that it said that he had suffered a heart attack, a stroke and so on… I don’t know where they got it from, they have done tests and they have ruled out all that,” the comedian reaffirmed.

“We will try to get him to come when he is a little better,” he said finally. “We send you a hug and a kiss, you will be watching the program.”