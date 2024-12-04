This Tuesday, The Revolt It had the visit of two guests who, in addition, had a connection: Real Madrid. The first of them was Lola Índigo and the second, Sara Sálamo.

The singer discussed with David Broncano the controversy that arose with her June concert at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the doubt of whether it will be held or not. Besides, The artist told the presenter that she was a friend of Vinícius Júnior and that is why she was a follower of the white team.

Next, the man from Jaen received the actress, mother of two children with soccer player Isco Alarcóncurrent Betis player who spent several years at Real Madrid.

Sara Sálamo, in ‘The Revolt’. RTVE

Sálamo presented his new film, To the other neighborhooda comedy that talks about the differences between the world of “the posh” and the working-class neighborhoods, but looking for common points.

But Broncano wanted to ask him about his relationship with Florentino Pérezthe president of the Madrid team, during Isco’s time at Real Madrid.





“I have no relationship with him, but He always treated me well and was very nice to me. during my visits to the Bernabéu, where they gave me vegan food,” the actress recalled.

Then, the host of the La 1 program revealed what happened to him when he met the top white leader: “I greeted him once because I went to the Bernabéu to see Atlético de Madrid”.

“I was in the box and they told me that the president was coming. I stood on the side, he came and made a very gentlemanly gesture towards me, I shook his hand and he slapped me between the neck and face. while he told me: What’s up, kid!”