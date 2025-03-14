03/13/2025



Agitated night RTVE That of this Thursday, March 13, an evening marked by the premieres of the final version of ‘ESA Diva’ for Eurovision and the documentary ‘7291’, which, according to the public corporation, “analyzes the deaths in the residences of elders of the Community of Madrid.” Meantime, David Broncano and ‘La Revuelta’ continued to contribute the daily ration of entertainment and fun to the ‘access prime time’ of 1.

To the diverse list of guests of the week to the ‘show’ produced by The Terratcomposed of the singer Natti Natasha, the mountaineer CArlos Soriathe archaeologist Ignacio de la Torre And actress Nicole Wallace, joined Rozalén, Luisa Gavasa and Paula Iwasakithe cast of ‘Chavela, the last shaman’, a show dedicated to the Mexican music legend.

There is no discipline or profile that escapes ‘La Revuelta’, that although it maintains the level of the guests, it has been suffering in recent weeks a slight bump of audiences. How they are carrying them were sincere Broncano and Jorge Ponce During the collaborator section, dedicated to the Spanish proverb.

The worst month of ‘La Revuelta’ since it premiered

When the expression “has fucked May with the flowers”, the presenter apostilled that in the case of ‘The revolt‘No need to wait for May. “They are eating us toast,” Ponce reaffirmed.









«What a month … yesterday Madrid-Atleti, at the same time the last program of ‘The Island’. ‘El Hormiguero“He took us three points,” the Jienense lamented. To which the collaborator added, he has screwed us ‘The island with temptations’». «Until January we were very happy only with ‘El Hormiguero“And of course …,” he said about it.

However, the driver of ‘The revolt ‘ It remains optimistic. “They will return in May, football is not infinite,” he recalled, while Ponce raised a series of controversial ideas with the guests to attract the public again. “You have to prime the guest and say things like he has killed,” he threw with a sneer.

Broncano, meanwhile, devised to dedicate each program, with names and surnames, to a spectator. “They don’t do that in other chains.”