David Broncano explained this Wednesday in The Revolt what happened on Tuesday afternoon with Raphael during the recording of the program’s Christmas special, which could not be completed due to the stroke suffered by the artist.

“HE He broadcast a program that we had recorded from before. People thought we had it in reserve. Yesterday we recorded the special,” the presenter began, to clarify that the broadcast was prior to what happened.

The man from Jaen expanded on the statement they offered through social networks and noted that the singer He was “dislocated” and “had a bad time.” “He was a little dislocated and unwell. They took him away, he walked away,” he continued.

Likewise, Broncano highlighted that he has been able to speak with Raphael’s family, who confirmed that “it’s fine” and “they’ve moved it to the plant”in reference to his admission to the hospital.

Finally, the presenter of The Revolt He wished the artist a speedy recovery and said he could have him on set soon: “We will try to get him to come when he gets better.“We send him a huge kiss.”