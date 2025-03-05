David Broncano has apologized with his audience after the interview with Chris Pratt last Thursday in The revolt. The presenter has recognized that He did not make a good translation of the actor’s responses and that is why many people did not understand the program well.

“The other day I saw the program at night when I got home to see how it had been, and I realized that I can’t translate anything“The Jiennense said, who, when he was on the screen, noticed that he had failed in this regard.

That is why Broncano wanted apologize to “all people who do not know English.” “They saw the program and said: Well, ok, well, have fun, enjoy it […]”He alleged in reference to how these people have been able to interpret the situation.

“In my head I had been translatingand then I got home and it was: he spoke five minutes and I said: ‘Yes, who says that … What do you …? “Broncano explained in his defense.

Finally, the presenter said that for the next interview he will try to translate more. “We will do what you can,” He added, since in his team they do not have a person who simultaneously translates the conversation between guest and presenter when they speak different languages.