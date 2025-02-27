Chris Pratt has been the last guest of the month of February in The revolt. Broncano has received the actor in his programwho has been this Thursday in Madrid presenting The Electric State, His new film that stars with Millie Bobby Brown.

The presenter has explained to his guest the set of the set and has postulated as His “friend in Madrid“After that, the interpreter has given him his gift: a doll of his new project.

The Jiennense has asked him several questions about life, and among them he has asked him about the sports he practices or has practiced. One of them is the fight. Upon listening to the answer, Broncano has put himself in a defense position and has challenged the actor to a fight.

Thus, they have starred in a live fight and there have been few seconds that Chris Pratt needed to throw their opponent on the ground and win the victory. “It was a joke and has humiliated me“The presenter said with sadness.

“I think we have all learned something today,” the American joked. “You can beat me to tennis”, Pratt told Broncano at the end of his speech to make a truce.