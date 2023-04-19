The first curiosity of Row is that all its protagonists are Asian, in general, and Koreans living in Los Angeles, in particular, which is surprising. Of course, if one takes into account that in 2021, in the United States alone, close to 2,000 fiction and non-fiction series were produced, it is understandable that there is a place for everything and everyone, including ethnic minorities.

Secondly, it should be noted that of the 10 short chapters —less than 30 minutes each— four or five could be left over. And here, we suppose, economic and commercial reasons of the exhibiting chains and platforms come into play, Netflix in this case. The plot is simple: a slight incident in the parking lot of a shopping center between two vehicles gradually turns into a spiral of increasingly crazy revenge, in a in crescendo that has an explanation: the personal frustration of the two protagonists, Danny, a modest building contractor with an annoying tendency to botch jobs, and Amy, a flower shop owner who yearns to sell, married to a brainless sculptor and a remarkable Oedipus complex. Poor man and rich woman united by vital disappointment and who find in the progressive fury towards the other the mitigation of their respective disappointments.

After a first essential chapter to understand the rest of the plot, the following four or five decrease in interest in it, an interest that goes back to the last four episodes of the series in which the anger of the protagonists borders on catastrophic. Perhaps the problem is not in the series but in the viewer, eager for action to predominate over reflection.

