Robert Louis Stevenson said that the argument of The strange case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde It had appeared to him in dreams. It would have been more believable to me if it had occurred to him while he was driving a carriage through the streets of London. Nothing brings out the worst in a human being faster than driving, perhaps just owners' meetings. Those of us who don't have a car or a home have lives, I don't know if they are longer, but they are certainly more relaxed. I have seen the most peaceful people I know behave like Red Star ultras because of a mistimed turn signal.

It is no coincidence that the trigger for Row Whether it is a scuffle between drivers, he in a van, it is scientifically proven – or maybe not – that being autonomous enhances the habitual anger of the average driver like strawberries enhance the flavor of champagne; she in an SUV, that plague that standardizes the roads of the world to complete a petit-bourgeois fantasy of freedom, usually the freedom to go to and from the shopping center.

The Netflix miniseries has been one of the winners of the frenetic awards week that we have just experienced, between the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Emmys, it has won 15 awards. The superb Ali Wong—her comedy specials are hilarious—and Steven Yeun, the long-suffering Glenn of The Walking Dead, they have done full. Nothing out of place in the series that offers the most absurd and creepy death of the season.

Perhaps the visibility provided by the awards will give an extraordinary series the boost it deserves; its premiere in April barely had any impact. Perhaps because Netflix has us so used to being a mixed bag where quantity prevails over quality that its few gems go unnoticed.

