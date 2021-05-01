Miami (AFP)

American runner Travon Brommel recorded the fastest time this year in the 100m race, at 9.88 seconds, in the Florida American match, continuing his wonderful start to the season after years of injuries.

Brommel, who ran at the University of North Florida near his training base in Jacksonville, finished first against Canadian Olympic bronze winner Andrei Dougrass, who scored 10.05 seconds.

Nigerian Devin Ododoro ranked third, while Frenchman Jimmy Fico finished fourth with a time of 10.17 seconds. Bromel’s spirited achievement came after winning the 100-meter race at the “Oregon Relais” in Eugene last weekend, defeating world champion Noa Liles in 10.01 seconds.

And the 25-year-old Bromell level indicates that he is now a strong candidate for the gold medal in the 100 meters race during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics this summer, as his fellow world champion Christian Coleman will be suspended due to his absence from doping tests. Bromel’s return to his form comes after a series of injuries that hindered his career during the last period.

Bromel rose to prominence in athletics in 2015, when he achieved his personal best time of 9.84 seconds in the 100 meters race before his twentieth birthday, which is the fastest time ever recorded by a teenager that distance, before he later won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Beijing during the same year. .

The American won gold in the 60-meter race at the World Indoor Championships in Portland in 2016, but he was disappointed in the Rio Olympics that year, as he finished only eighth in the final. Who was won by Jamaican Usain Bolt, world record holder (9.58 s). Bromel later suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, in the final of the 4×100-meter relay, which was the start of the injury nightmare that kept him out of competition for two years.