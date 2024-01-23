Thanks to the movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the beloved Saiyan that we originally saw in one of the many Dragon Ball Z films finally became canon. However, it was not until super hero that this character appeared again, and only as a cameo. Fortunately, this has changed, and It seems that Broly has joined the Z Fighters permanently.

A few days ago, chapter 101 of the manga was released. Dragon Ball Super, where we could see Broly train with Vegeta. While this may have been something more in the background of the chapter, it was one of the main points of interest. In his fight, Vegeta revealed that Broly may be able to control his anger, one of the main problems this character has, and something that defines him.

In this way, it is implied that Broly has completely joined Goku and Vegeta in their quest to be the strongest in their universe, something that will inevitably lead them to face Frieza for the third time. Along with this, the inclusion of Gohan at the end of chapter 101 would indicate that the next arc of Dragon Ball Super would focus on all the Saiyans we know from Universe 7 training together to achieve a new power.

While it is still too early to know what Broly's role will be in the next arc of the manga, This character could well be key in the confrontation against Frieza. Along with this, a concept is introduced that we had not seen in the past, since every appearance of Broly so far showed him as a demon of uncontrollable anger. In this way, by revealing that it is possible to control this emotion, the green Saiyan could well enter a stage never before seen for the series.

We just have to wait until next month to find out what the next step will be for Broly and the rest of the Z Warriors. On related topics, the end of Dragon Ball Super It would be close. Likewise, the official design of adult Gotenks is revealed.

This is an important point for Dragon Ball Super, since it has entered territory never seen before. Let us remember that the Moro and Granolah arches are completely original, and were well received by the community. In this way, it is possible that we are facing one of the great stories in the entire series. We can only wait.

