the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It is getting closer and the leaks have not been long in coming. Now, thanks to a publication in Japan, we can think that in this new movie we will see Broly train and reach the form of Super Saiyan Blue just like Goku and Vegeta.

All the advances that we have received from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero assure us of a new story full of emotion, which will make all the loose ends of this saga come together and among the ones that made the most impact was that Broly will be training with Whiss.

This started a great series of theories and, now, thanks to an article published by Saikyō Jump they are making everyone doubt, because it seems that one of the leaks about the film indicates that Broly will reach the transformation of Super Saiyan Blue, which would equate him in power of transformations with Goku and Vegeta.

Whiss will continue training great fighters from universe 7 | Source: Toei Animation

Here it is mentioned that to be able to control his power, the transformation of Super Saiyan Blue would be the indicated onebecause it occupies such a large amount of energy that it would be channeled in a better way and would prevent its berserk mode from being so dangerous.

However, it is likely not through this transformation and may simply be a training dedicated to him reaching the full potential of his Super Saiyan formwhich is different from Goku, Vegeta and the other Z Fighters capable of doing it.

Broly will train with Whiss after losing to him without even fighting | Source: Toei Animation

Release date of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Despite the unfortunate hacking Toei Animation that caused Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and other franchises to delay their productionthis film has already confirmed its release date for this same 2022, the year in which the story of Akira Toriyama will take an important turn.

We recommend: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reveals Broly’s role in the movie

Originally, the film would be released in April 2022, which will already be impossible for it to happen. However, Toei Animation published the new release date after regaining control of its production. This will be June 11, 2022 within Japanbut we hope there will be simultaneous screenings and a global premiere.

Don’t forget to comment on the TierraGamer’s social networks or join our Discord server to continue the conversation.