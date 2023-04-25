the sleeve of Dragon Ball Super is currently adapting the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Herowhich means that the newest chapter of the manga has finally introduced brolly in the manga canon. Although brolly and the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly have already been previously addressed in the manga, that’s when the manga decided to skip the events of the movie to tell its own story. That also meant that fans had yet to see Broly make his full debut in the pages of the manga.

the sleeve of Dragon Ball Super officially began its adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with the previous chapter, and the most recent chapter of the manga now continues this effort as the events of the film are further developed for this manga adaptation. This includes a special look at what Goku is currently up to as he trains to take on Frieza again, and it is revealed that he has taken brolly to the planet of Beerus for a big training session.

goku vs broly Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 92 pic.twitter.com/VVU9RW4dxE – DragonBallSuperLAT🉐 (@dbslat) April 20, 2023

Chapter 92 of Dragon Ball Super reveals that while Bulma was trying to contact Goku and Vegeta off-planet (as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero), the two are so engrossed in their training efforts that they don’t get the call in time. At the end of the chapter, Goku and brolly they are fighting once more. brolly is managing to keep his anger in check for the fight, and Goku congratulates him on the fact that brolly he is gradually getting used to fighting. But as Goku explains, brolly eventually you will reach the point where you can fight at high levels without losing yourself in rage.

the sleeve of Dragon Ball Super now he is preparing brolly to potentially be a prominent member of the Z-Fighters team from this point on, and while we haven’t seen him in the anime yet, the manga of Dragon Ball Super now offers the opportunity to do so once I work on the rest of the material Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Via: comic book