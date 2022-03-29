As part of the announcements that took place at the Anime Japan 2022 event, Dragon Ball fans have had the opportunity to see a little more about superhero, the next anime film. Thus, A poster has been revealed giving us a better look at Broly and Chelye.

During the anime event, two new posters were unveiled. One of these comes directly from Anime Japan, while the other is a booklet for the film. Although there are usually not many differences, there is a detail that draws attention, since Chelye only appears in one of these.

Another detail that attracts attention, is that the size of Yajirobe and Karin has decreased. Similarly, Dende has grown, and Trunks’ position has changed, and he is now with Vegeta and Bulma. Unfortunately, there is still much to see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in the cinema, as it has been delayed indefinitely.

In related topics, it has been revealed what role Broly will have in this movie. Similarly, Goku and Bardock meet again.

Editor’s note:

Every new piece of information about this movie is more and more interesting. I want to see what will happen with this movie. I just hope the wait isn’t so long anymore.

