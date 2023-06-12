The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ruled to reject a case filed by a man against a real estate broker, in which he demanded to oblige her to return 11,760 dirhams to a reservation provider after he retracted the rent of an apartment.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a real estate broker, in which he demanded that she be obligated to pay him 11,760 dirhams, and the legal interest is 12% from the due date until full payment, in addition to obligating her to expenses and fees, indicating that he handed over the defendant as a real estate broker the amount of the claim in exchange for He reserved a residential unit (apartment) for rent, and as a result of special circumstances, he declined his desire to rent, and when asked to return the amount, she refused.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, the plaintiff is obligated to provide evidence of what he claims and the defendant has to deny it, noting that it is proven from the case papers that the plaintiff claims that he paid the amount of 11 thousand and 760 dirhams to the defendant In exchange for reserving an apartment in a building, he wanted to rent it, but he did not support his claim except with a copy of a bank transfer of the amount, and that transfer did not include the name of the transferor or his beneficiary, nor did he attach it with proof that he paid the amount to reserve the said housing unit, or his desire to rent it, Nor did he provide evidence of the reason for handing over the amount to the defendant.

The court indicated that it had instructed the plaintiff to submit an explanatory memorandum and the documents supporting his claim, but he did not add anything new, and therefore it is not possible to say that the defendant is indebted or breached in favor of the plaintiff, as the present case lacks a valid support from reality and law. The court ruled to dismiss the case as it is, and to oblige the plaintiff to pay the judicial expenses.

