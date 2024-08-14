US broker brothers accused of violence against women. About this writes New York Post.

Brothers Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander were considered eligible bachelors until recently. Twins Tal and Oren worked as realtors and sold luxury real estate for a long time. In 2019, they founded their own brokerage firm, Official. The young men in excellent shape attracted both women and clients. Their social media feeds were full of photos from glamorous resorts and fashionable sporting events.

In June 2024, their success was marred by several lawsuits. Two women sued Oren and Alon. A third victim sued not only the twins, but also their older brother, Tal. The brothers deny allegations of sexual abuse and bullying.

Over the past two months, The New York Times has interviewed 10 women who said they were sexually abused by the brothers or believed they were insane. Seven women said they were drugged with memory-impairing drugs. Dozens of former classmates, brokerage employees and agents said they knew the brothers had brutally abused them.

Oren and Alon declined to comment through their lawyer, Isabel Kirchner. At the same time, Tal and Oren left their own company to avoid reputational damage.

