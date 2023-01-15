The 2022-2023 season has started off badly Robin Frijns, both from a sporting point of view and, above all, from a physical point of view. The Dutchman from ABT Cupra has in fact entered colliding with Norman Nato’s Nissan during the first lap of theMexico City e-Priximmediately withdrawing from the race. In the crash, however, the winner of the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 category suffered a left wrist fractureas communicated by his team at the end of the match.

After being treated at the medical center of the racetrack, the 31-year-old was transported to hospital for tests, where the fracture was found. The team has also indicated that its driver will suffer a surgery always in Mexico City, with this unexpected event that casts serious doubts on the Dutchman’s participation in the next round of the world championship, scheduled for 27 and 28 January in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

We are sad to confirm that @RFrijns has suffered a fracture to his left hand and is being examined at the hospital. We are sending lots of love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g9tO5D5Sri — ABT Motorsport (@abtmotorsport) January 14, 2023