For the time being, there are only two sprinters per hour on the busy route, as can be seen in the NS journey planner. The broken track is located between the Delft Campus and Schiedam stations. The outage was reported last night, but in the course of the morning it became clear that its impact is significant. The NS has not yet stated what exactly is broken.
In the travel planner, NS mainly refers travelers between The Hague and Rotterdam to the RandstadRail metro.
