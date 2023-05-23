Rome it is the seat of the papacy and has always been the main base for all Hunters moving into Broken Europe. In the previous Broken Tales manuals, Rome has been mentioned often, also as a return point for the Hunters between one adventure and another. In this new manual there will be room for a long overview of the city, with new game options designed primarily for a Campaign, but with ideas and cues to be used also in one-shots.

Rome expands the background of Broken Tales, shedding light on theorganization of the Order, its agents and how the One who Plot in the Shadows unknowingly gave birth to what later became his biggest problem.

The chapter on Rome will present new Dark Presencesan overview of the city, with places and events interesting to create encounters with during the Campaign and useful options for the Storyteller to introduce new problems for Hunters, such as groups of “colleagues” ready to compete, or secondary missions which, however, will pave the way for useful clues in the fight against the One who Plots in the Shadows. TO Rome there will also be opportunities, such as the ability to lay hands on the Treasures of the Order, or commission special tasks from a Dark Presence who will work for the Hunters behind the scenes.

Romein short, it will act as a point of connection, allowing the group of Hunters to have a reference point on the map of Broken Europe, to which they can return to sum up everything that emerged during the investigations.

