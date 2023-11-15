Once upon a time Broken Talesa narrative role-playing game in cinematic key which was brought to light by the very Italians of The World Anvilwhose settings dark fantasy they will catapult us into an eighteenth-century Europe distorted by fairy-tale characters and their stories. Below, we offer you the review of this very particular title.

A collection of folklore

The Broken Tales manual it is well packaged and intuitive, and includes:

The introduction to the story of the game world;

The rules for the players and the narrator;

The guide to creating characters and dark presences;

A menagerie that includes the dangers and dark presences, with related illustrations;

Useful advice on creating game scenarios and events;

ready-to-use scenarios with related encounter tables.

Included with the manual are the character sheets ready to use, a quickstart with a steep introduction to play, and the soundtracks of the scenarios with related codes QR.

The Fracture of Fairy Tales

L’narrative universe by Broken Tales was born from a seemingly innocent desire, but with devastating consequences. The Kingdom of Fairy Tales risked disappearing into the void, the problems of the time had led people to grow up too quickly, forgetting the stories and teachings handed down by them. Even just one reader would have been enough to save the kingdom from decline, and it was precisely in the darkest hour that a pure of heart stood upa child ready to give life to fairy tales and bring them back to life.

The King of fairy tales noticed the little dreamer, and as a reward for his work offered him a wish. The child thought for a long time about what to wish for, when a dark voice he emerged and whispered: «Why not give the bad guys a new life, a chance for redemption for every character who has been relegated to the role of antagonist for centuries?».

Believing it was a good idea, the child expressed his desire, but as we well know, every light needs its shadow. And so it was that the bad became good, and the good in retaliation became the bad. Thus, all the fairy tales were shattered.

Collect the pieces

The fracture of fairy tales caused a distortion in the world of Broken Tales, allowing the places, people and fantastic creatures to be reborn within it as distorted versions of what they represented.

Our protagonists they will take on the role of order hunters, a group operating on behalf of the papacy, intent on investigating supernatural events that are beyond human comprehension. THE hunters they are not ordinary people, distorted but inextricably linked to their history.

They are those who in the past appeared as antagonists in fairy talesand will have defined characteristics available Descriptorsand named skills Doni, linked to the distortion caused by the desire of the child savior. An example of a hunter, present in the sheets supplied with the manual, is James the Swordsman i.e. the Captain Hookskilled with the sword but haunted by a ravenous beast.

Along with the non-player characters, the Dark Presences, who are nothing more than fairy tale characters reborn in their distorted versions in the world of Broken Tales. These will appear as allies, adversaries, or neutral presences. A dark presence is for example the Noble Periwinkleor the Charming princewho before the fracture was noble and humble, and now cruel and proud, who will no longer be an ally but an adversary to overcome.

An evolving film

Broken Tales uses the system Monad Echocreated by the collective of The World Anvil drawing inspiration from their universal system (the Monad System) adding a more cinematic and narrative variant to the game segment. This happens by dividing the sections into scenesand turning pauses and scene changes into interludesuseful for restoring the main attributes of the characters and providing clues to the current scenario or the main plot.

Each player character – or managed by the narrator – has Gifts and Descriptors, allowing different approaches in the narrative or advantages that define the progress of the trials in the scenes.

THE Descriptors they are indications of a character’s skills, experiences or definitions, moreover alter the gaming experience providing differences in narrative choices. For example, a character skilled as a doctor will be able to heal people, while a swordsman will be able to impress or intimidate them with his swordsmanship. In the Descriptors There are positive and negative sides: the latter are useful for indicating character growth. If a test is passed to the player’s disadvantage, caused by the negative side of the descriptor, points will be awarded PXwhich can be spent at the end of scenarios or main events to gain advantages and improvements according to the table included in the manual.

THE Doni they are abilities linked to descriptors, and can be activated by meeting certain conditions or spending resources, such as equipment or points Soma.

Taking a practical example, Garou the old wolf (counterpart of the Big Bad Wolf) can use the gift “To Find You Better”which allows him, by spending a point Somato always know where a character is previously smelled, or not to be ambushed due to his fine hearing.

The tests in Broken Tales they can be of defence (to resist an attack or situation that could cause a wound to the character) or of position (used to describe the result of an action taken by the player). The tests use a system a Multiple D6swhere for every value greater than 1 you get a success. However also a single resulting die 1 it will cause the entire test to fail.

The level of opposition of the dangers or of Dark Presences indicates the number of successes needed to pass a test. You can also roll more dice to increase your test pass rate, or earn money 3 additional hits by a descriptor inherent to the test, or 1 happened by an unrelated one.

Fail defense tests or taking part in some events will provoke injuries to hunters. Once a certain number of injuries is reached, a character will be incapacitated or dead; furthermore every wound will be accompanied by a negative descriptor which will act as a penalty to tests and prevent some actions.

Final conclusions

Broken Tales it lends itself as an action investigative work fromincredible technical sector, capable of maintaining a high replay value thanks to the choices we can make in the various plots, and thanks to the gifts and descriptors of the characters. We would highly recommend this title to lovers of dark stories, popular folklore, or anyone who loves “second chances”. Certainly one of the best titles ever produced by our country.