Two years ago we first heard of Broken Talesthis is a board game published by The World Anvil which adapts some classic fairy tales in an 18th century reality with a dark setting. The game was presented with a Kickstarter campaign and, given the great success of the latter, we see it reappear today with the announcement of new additional content; a Kickstarter campaign for the production of Broken Tales: Lost Stories will be available soon.

But what will this new expansion be about? The one who conspires in the shadows is in danger, i Hunters are outside his door and to defend against this new evil plan of theOrder is forced to summon the Nemeses, a group of five fairytale antagonists ready to foil the dark machinations of the enemy. And now, what will be the novelties introduced by this additional content? First we will get to explore new settings inspired by the world of fairy tales, we will know the five evil entities belonging to Nemeses and with them we will also see several new ones arrive Hunters.

With Broken Tales: Lost Stories the Order will also get its boosts by getting new ones Treasures of the Order and the Dark PresenceAlso Rome, the city of the Order will be explorable in the expansion. These are just some of the highly original content that awaits you in Broken Tales: Lost Stories.