Broken Sword – The Secret of the Templars: Reforged has an official release date: September 19, 2024 . So we’re talking about a month or so from the time of writing this news. For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, it’s the remastered edition of one of the most famous point-and-click adventures in the history of video games, developed by Revolution Software.

The remastering

Broken Sword – The Secret of the Templars: Reforged, which will be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, iOS systems and Android systems, boasts remastered 4K graphics “which brings to life evocative landscapes, detailed character animations and complex environments”, as well as improved audio which the developers say will offer “the best version of George and Nico’s original adventure yet, including an incredible soundtrack by world-renowned composer Barrington Pheloung.”

THE system requirements they are obviously very affordable, considering the genre:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: 1.4GHz

Memory: 2GB RAM

Graphics card: 1 GB

Memory: 20 GB available space

The recommended ones that add practically nothing. After all, we are talking about a classic graphic adventureso nothing that modern systems can’t handle with ease.

For those wondering, Broken Sword – Parzival’s Stone, the next installment in the series, does not yet have a release date announced, but is actively in development. We’ll probably learn more about it after the release of Broken Sword – Secret of the Templars: Reforged.