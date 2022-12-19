Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars Director’s Cut is the new gift of GOGavailable from today free on digital delivery within the various “giveaways” that characterize the platform, usually in conjunction with other discounts.

You can make the downloads of the game a this addressobviously after logging in with your account.

Broken Sword, a scene from the game

By clicking on “go to giveaway” and then on “add to library”, the game is added to your personal library and can be downloaded and played freely even after the end of the promotion, if redeemed at the right time.

On the other hand, there are still 65 hours to claim it, so there’s not too much of a hurry either. It’s unlikely you don’t know him, but Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars is apoint and click graphic adventure become a real classic. Originally released in 1996, it achieved global notoriety due to its very interesting and well-told story, as well as good puzzle structure and atmospheric environments.

The Director’s Cut version, which we are talking about here, came out in 2008 and includes some extra content: an additional chapter of the story, staged from Nico’s point of view and some miscellaneous adjustments, however also including the original version of the game.

Although it is obviously dated, it is still a classic and its particular 2D hand-drawn graphic representation makes it still perfectly enjoyable also from a technical point of view.