Train traffic between Rotterdam and The Hague is severely limited all day due to a crack in a switch. ProRail hoped to replace that Thursday afternoon, but apparently not enough staff for that. That is why there are a lot fewer trains on the route than usual for the rest of the day.

The rail manager actually wanted to stop train traffic from 10 a.m. to replace the points before the evening rush hour. But although the search for welders and other personnel was started early on Thursday morning, ProRail acknowledges that this was not successful. A number of them came from the night shift and were not allowed to go back to work and there are already major shortages of employees in general.

The crack was discovered early Thursday morning near Schiedam, probably by a train driver who sensed something strange. Replacing a point is a complex operation, explains Jeroen Wienen of ProRail. "It's a big thing. That has to be brought to the location, people are needed to put it in place and weld it."

Now that it is not possible to change the switch during the day, ProRail is hopeful that it will be possible on Thursday night. Until then, only a few trains per hour can pass at low speed. This also has consequences for the evening rush hour. The journey planner of NS shows that only a single sprinter runs on the route. The Dutch Railways mainly refers travelers between The Hague and Rotterdam to the metro of RandstadRail. Buses are also used.

File photo: placing a new switch is a complex operation. © Hollandse Hoogte / ANP

