Luis Enrique, during the match between the national teams of Spain and Poland, at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, corresponding to the final phase of the 2020/21 Eurocup.

Two games, two draws, one goal in favor and another against have Luis Enrique’s Spain on the brink of the abyss. Only the victory against Slovakia guarantees a pass to the second round of the European Championship without having to look askance at Sweden-Poland. The tense scenario in which the coach and his internationals must handle themselves before the momentous event on Wednesday was unthinkable when the tournament started. “I expected to have six points right now and zero goals conceded, but the reality is what it is,” admitted the Asturian coach after the second consecutive draw. This second setback, against the Polish team, has made all the seams of the Red jump, from the grass to the stands, passing through the coach and his players.

The state of the grass has pointed to La Cartuja as the worst of the 11 venues of the Eurocup. After the draw against Poland, Luis Enrique and the players returned to charge against the pitch, whose improvements were perishable as the minutes passed. The federation and the Junta de Andalucía, which intends to remove an underused coliseum for years from the fallow, are fighting while it is increasingly difficult for them to explain why Sánchez Pizjuán or Benito Villamarín were not chosen. The forklift through which the national and international press access the stands and the alternative to the rudimentary elevator, a mechanical tube ladder wedged between scaffolding, fire the clicks on each ascent or descent. The image offered takes us back to the gray and improvised Spain of other times.

The whistles that raged against the coach and the players at the end of the meeting on Saturday have a large part of the fans about to proclaim the divorce and the disengagement threatens to occur if the victory against Slovakia is not solvent on the scoreboard and in the game . If a goal was mainly lacking against Sweden, good football was also absent against the team led by Portuguese Paulo Sousa. Luis Enrique admits it bluntly: “What you have to do is play better, score and win.”

The coach explained the draw against Poland by conveying bewilderment because this time the rival did not limit himself simply to defending in their field as Sweden did. “They have closed us many of the options, they have pressured us and they have made us transitions,” he analyzed, revealing some surprise at the approach that Paulo Sousa gave back to. A career of Lewandowski (32 years old), from area to area without anyone coming to the crossroads until Jordi Alba was able to disrupt it a few meters from Unai Simón, again portrayed the risks of Luis Enrique’s libretto in the face of counterattacks from the opposite. Retiring Morata and Gerard Moreno has also highlighted the changes that the coach made to try to break the tie that Lewandowski established. “I would have liked the changes to have contributed more, but they are the first interested in doing it well,” the coach apologized.

If something transmitted this selection was the verve of his youth to put pressure on the rival in the opposite field until they suffocated. Against Poland, that hallmark was diluted with the passing of the minutes until falling into disorder that led to the feeling that defeat could also appear in any counterattack.

Inconsequential touch

Line by line, they also skipped all the seams that question the list drawn up by Luis Enrique and his alignments. The ease with which Lewandowski won the space to finish off Laporte resurrected Ramos’ longing for such a set or the job relegated to Azpilicueta’s bench. The consequences of aligning Marcos Llorente as a full-back rekindled the loss of the weight of his presence and his goals in Atlético’s offensive game and incidentally revived the laments over Carvajal’s injury and the dismissal of Jesús Navas.

In the middle and in the last 30 meters, Spain does not run the ball and the state of the grass is not the only culprit. Again, the abundance of easy and foot passes made Spain the king of inconsequential possession of the tournament. The comparison of the rhythm of the ball that Germany imposes, being as dominating the ball as the selection of Luis Enrique, explains where Spanish football has stagnated since it began its decline in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Pedri were the apostles of the horizontal game, in the last 30 meters the drop in quality experienced again after the retirement of the Iniesta, Xavi, Cesc, Cazorla, Silva and company. There are no combinations in the immediate vicinity of the area to remember in the two games played so far. And Morata and Gerard Moreno, penalty and refusal included to empty door, did not specify the few clear chances that they made for them.

With this panorama, in the concentration of Spain they cling to the logic of the statistics. They argue the conviction in the victory against Slovakia ensuring that in three games it is impossible that the dominance and the scoring chances generated against the Swedes and Poles are not materialized. But as Luis Enrique says, “this is football”, and his Spain has neither game nor goal to spare.

