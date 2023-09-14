Broken Roads has one exit date official on PC and Xbox: The game will be available starting November 16th. At the same time as the announcement, Drop Bear Bytes revealed that their RPG will also arrive on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch later.
We tried Broken Roads a few months ago, on the occasion of the demo made available for the Steam Next Fest, finding ourselves faced with a product with some undoubted potential but also several dark sides.
In post-apocalyptic Australia
The setting of Broken Roads is aPost-apocalyptic Australia in which factions of survivors move ready to face each other to obtain the few remaining resources, and our character is a mercenary hired to escort some people.
A moral compass will determine the consequences of every choice we make, contributing to our growth and allowing us to unlock any improvements to statistics, which are also fundamental when it becomes necessary to fight with the game’s edgy turn-based system.
