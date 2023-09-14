Broken Roads has one exit date official on PC and Xbox: The game will be available starting November 16th. At the same time as the announcement, Drop Bear Bytes revealed that their RPG will also arrive on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch later.

We tried Broken Roads a few months ago, on the occasion of the demo made available for the Steam Next Fest, finding ourselves faced with a product with some undoubted potential but also several dark sides.