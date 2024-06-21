In the state of Massachusetts, United States, a 35-year-old woman named Ashley Piccirilli She had a terrifying and near-fatal experience when she was buried alive while working on a construction site in Northampton in May 2021.

Ashley, who had been on the job for less than a week, was in a ditch when a coworker warned her that one of the earthen walls was crumbling. Without time to react, she was completely buried under a huge amount of earth..

American media reports detail that her co-workers had to use an excavator to remove the earth that covered her. Despite their efforts, Ashley remained buried for approximately 30 minutes..

The impact caused fracture of all the ribs on the right side, a collapsed lung and multiple internal bleeding. In the midst of desperation, Ashley focused on staying calm and managing her breathing to conserve available oxygen.

The incident happened while Ashley Piccirilli was working on a construction site in Northampton, in May 2021. Photo:Baystate Medical Center Share

A normal day turns into a nightmare



“It was a beautiful day, we had just had lunch and I was in the ditch, without support, without shoring. At first, it felt like when a friend comes up and gives you that ‘bear hug’ and it’s a little awkward. Then I thought ‘they know where I am and they’re coming to get me’, so I stayed calm throughout the whole process… I breathed very, very little. “I couldn’t breathe deeply because there was no room for my lungs to expand,” Ashley said.

Once rescued, Ashley was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, where a medical team was waiting for her to begin the necessary treatment. Although she does not clearly remember her arrival at the hospital, she was aware of losing a large amount of blood.

“They fought a lot to get me out of there. I didn’t know it, I broke all my ribs on the right side and I think the left. My lung collapsed, I had internal bleeding. I don’t remember getting there, but I remember being taken straight to the operating room. “I saw some confusing things and I also remember people running and a doctor telling me I was going to be okay,” Ashley shared.

The battle for his life



The prognosis was not encouraging. The hospital’s medical team had to request additional assistance due to the severity of her injuries and the amount of blood she was losing.

“He was bleeding to death when he arrived. It was very clear that she needed surgery immediately. She was bleeding so much that when we found the spot (where) he was bleeding, we could hear it. It’s called ‘audible bleeding’. That’s why we’re asking for additional help,” explained Kristina Kramer, the trauma surgeon at Baystate Medical Center.

During your first surgery, Ashley went into cardiac arrest, but was fortunately resuscitated. Despite the seriousness of the situation and the intense scare, she managed to recover after 30 days of treatment in the hospital.

Today, having overcome this traumatic experience, Ashley has moved on with her life and has fulfilled one of her dreams: He trained as a pilot and currently serves at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

