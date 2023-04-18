Julio César Domínguez is one of the few players in Liga MX —and international soccer— who has lived his entire professional career with a single club: Cruz Azul. “Cata” has played more than 650 games wearing the Máquina Celeste shirt and has won two MX Cups, one MX Super Cup, one Champion of Champions, one League Super Cup, one MX League and one Concacaf Champions League with this squad.
Despite the successes that the defender has achieved with Cruz Azul, a large sector of the fans always reproaches him for the numerous failures of which he has been a part. In recent years, several fans have asked for the departure of ‘Cata’ Domínguez, considering him a player with many deficiencies, occasional errors in historic defeats and for not having enough level to be a starter.
However, no matter who is on the bench for the Máquina Celeste, the defender from Chiapas is always to the taste of the coaches and is usually a starter.
Prior to the duel against América on matchday 15 of the 2023 Clausura of the MX League, the Cruz Azul fans serenaded their team. According to the Fox Sports network, the highly questioned soccer player was distant from the fans and did not respond to the gesture.
After the match against the Águilas, which ended with a score of 1-3 in their favour, the fans criticized the team’s performance and directed many of their comments to the individual performance of ‘Cata’ Domínguez.
The 35-year-old footballer’s bond will expire in June 2023 and so far it is not known if the board will offer him a new contract or if he will remain as a free agent. What is certain is that a good sector of Cruz Azul fans no longer want him to continue in the team.
