The Plaza del Arco de Caravaca has been the setting chosen by professionals from the hospitality sector in the municipality to express their discomfort at the situation they are going through and to demand a rescue plan for their establishments.

José Luis Galiana, president of HosteCruz, has read a manifesto with the proposals of the business organization such as: the relaunch of the Spain Brand as a safe and sustainable tourist destination; the inclusion of the entire tourism sector in the Spanish Recovery and Resilience Plan so that it can be a beneficiary of European funds; the reduction of VAT at a rate of 5% for all sectors, until the end of 2022; the extension of the ERTEs throughout 2021 and the elimination of the commitment clause to maintain employment, as well as the maintenance of the corresponding aid to the self-employed; direct aid to compensate for the drop in activity, and a reduction by law in the rent of premises by 50% for a period of 12 months; aid to the financing of the sector through flexibility, extension of grace periods and loan repayment terms; and sufficient financing by the State to the Municipalities via discounts, so that the municipalities, especially those with the highest tourist volume, can forgive or discount local taxes to the different tourist actors, especially hotels and restaurants.

Galiana has pointed out that “the hospitality industry has been wrongly criminalized, as the guilty party in the spread of this pandemic; that’s why we break these dishes as a sign that in the hospitality industry we are paying for most of the broken dishes ».

The act was attended by the mayor and several councilors from the three municipal groups of the different political parties as a sign of support for the serious situation that the hotel industry is going through in Caravaca and throughout Spain. José Francisco García has expressed on social networks his support for the demands of the hoteliers of Caravaca, “the sector demands direct aid in the face of limitations and closures in favor of the health of all; and the Government of Spain is practically the only one in Europe that has not given them. It is urgent that a national rescue plan arrives, equally necessary for trade. The municipalities cannot, alone and without resources, face a problem of such magnitude.

“Above all, health recommendations must be respected – he added – people’s lives are the most valuable thing, but that does not mean that we demand time and again the necessary attention from the competent bodies to the sectors strongly affected , which give life to towns and cities. García recalled that “in the Region of Murcia a first and ambitious rescue was carried out with more than 20 million euros. Caravaca received 527,000 euros, distributed in 130 bars and restaurants. But it is not enough because this situation with the blind drawn lasts over time ».

(Below we publish the manifesto read by the president of HosteCruz:

HOSTELERÍA DE ESPAÑA, a business organization that represents the more than 280 thousand bars, restaurants, cafes and nightlife venues in our country, due to the importance of the sector for the economic activity of our country, with more than 1.7 million workers, and a remarkable contribution to the generation of national GDP, representing 6.2% in terms of GVA, with a business volume of 129,341 million euros.

WE MANIFEST

That the hospitality industry is a sector hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis, made up mainly of small and medium-sized companies, whose activity has been practically completely stopped since mid-March, reducing their income to zero.

Turnover is another aspect in which the figures show the strong economic impact of the crisis in the sector, with an annual drop in the Spanish hospitality sector between January and November 2020 of over 50%, representing a loss of up to 70,000 millions of euros.

Since the beginning of the covid-19 health crisis, we have had difficulties in applying the measures imposed by the Government and we have missed other essential measures to guarantee the survival of our hospitality businesses, as well as the necessary negotiation that this The sector should have from the beginning in decision-making both in the measures and in the de-escalation process.

For this reason, we request a support plan with real measures that allow the survival of jobs and companies in the Hospitality Industry of our country. Measures that allow to preserve and help the greatest number of companies survive so that as soon as the covid pandemic19 ends, we have the largest installed production capacity available. In short, a plan that allows us to equate ourselves with our European partners who are putting plans and funds with direct economic aid and lost funds, which help the hotel companies survive.

We demand dialogue from the Government and the possibility of sitting down to promote the following measures that we consider essential to alleviate the effects caused and accelerate the reactivation and recovery of the sector:

▪ Relaunch of the Spain Brand as a safe and sustainable tourist destination. There is a great job ahead to carry out to reposition the Spain Brand. The image of our country has been linked to that of a safe and attractive tourist destination for many decades. In connection with the Spain Brand, we also want to appeal to our own Brand, Caravaca de la Cruz as a benchmark for the gastronomy of our region, without forgetting our main asset, which is our raw materials.

▪ Include the entire tourism sector in the Spanish Recovery and Resilience Plan so that it can be a beneficiary of European funds (NextGeneration). The Government has repeatedly stated that one of the objectives in its management of the crisis is “to leave no one behind”. The tourism sector is required to comply with it and to include the entire tourism sector in the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The proper use of European funds that total up to 140,000 million euros depends on the recovery of the economy. What has been called NextGeneration represents an unparalleled opportunity to take a step forward in the modernization of the country.

▪ VAT reduction at a rate of 5% for all sectors, until the end of 2022. This measure would encourage consumption and increase the competitiveness of Spanish tourism, making it easier for many companies to avoid closure.

▪ Expansion of ERTE throughout 2021 and elimination of the commitment clause to maintain employment, as well as the maintenance of the corresponding aid to the self-employed (Cessation of activity benefit). The ERTEs are being an effective tool, but it is necessary that their coverage be definitively extended to the whole of 2021. The lack of certainty derived from continuous extensions when the sector has not had the possibility of recovering its turnover does not make sense, since it is not allowed by the mobility restrictions and schedule limitations. As other countries have done – a representative case of Germany – it is common sense that the ERTE remain in force for the period necessary to facilitate the subsistence of companies. Otherwise, we will throw away a large part of what has been achieved so far. Likewise, it is essential to decisively meet the needs of the self-employed, whose number is high in the tourism sector.

▪ Direct aid to compensate for the drop in activity, and a reduction by law in the rent of premises by 50% during a period of 12 months. Without billing it is impossible for businesses to meet expenses. The only way is to start a direct help line and limit the price of rents. Without these measures, thousands of small and medium-sized businesses are heading for closure.

▪ Aid for the financing of the sector through flexibility, extension of grace periods and loan repayment terms. The lack of liquidity and financing threatens to strangle companies, therefore, a criterion of flexibility must be used with regard to grace periods and repayments. From Hostelería de España we propose the ICO formula as an instrument for channeling aid, through figures such as “deductions” and extension of grace periods.

▪ Sufficient financing by the State to the Municipalities via discounts, so that the municipalities, especially those with the highest tourist volume, can forgive or discount local taxes to the different tourist actors, especially hotels and restaurants. The exemption and rebate of local taxes that are especially levied on the hospitality industry requires specific support from the State to the municipalities.

In addition, we demand to know in a firm way, the amount that each autonomous community has planned to allocate to Hospitality, which we hope is at the height of what the hospitality sector represents, which during the pandemic has made every effort to adapt to this situation, with significant investments in training, equipment, materials and products, to offer safe spaces to citizens, in which the regulations for capacity, disinfection and social distance are respected, despite the loss of employment and business fabric that is suffering.

We urge administrations to count on hoteliers to participate in the recovery programs that are developed at the regional level from now on, and we hope to be more present in decision-making and that transparency and clarity be such that no doubts arise. to open with guarantees that our businesses will continue to be viable and, in this way, to be able to continue being part of the economic and social life of the country.

We want to end this appearance by thanking all our health workers who have been and will be on the front line, to solve as soon as possible this health emergency situation in which we find ourselves.

As we believe that the hospitality industry has been wrongly criminalized, as the guilty party in the spread of this pandemic. That is why we break dishes as a sign that in the hospitality industry we are paying for most of the broken dishes.