The sound of the broken plates of the Covid-19 pandemic that, in the opinion of Murcian hoteliers, is paying more and without the support of the administrations for their sector, resounded this morning in front of the Murcia Government Delegation.

There, representatives of the employer’s association broke a dozen dishes on Tuesday to protest the lack of direct state, regional and municipal aid to a sector hit “in ruin.” A symbolic act that was repeated in various cities of Spain in a coordinated manner.

José María Rubiales, president of the Association of Cafes, Bars and Related of the Region, claimed the arrival of a “national rescue” plan like the one that has occurred in other countries such as France and Germany, where, as he recalled, up to 75% of their turnover from previous years is being paid to hotel businesses.

The representative of the Murcian bars regretted, regarding the restrictions to go to the terraces of the open premises in the municipalities that have reduced the incidence of Covid that “every week we find a more bizarre surprise than the previous one and with some solutions worse. We have never sat down with the Autonomous Community to talk about these measures and in the end, those that are being taken are not adequate. That of the cohabitants seems to us that already borders on the absurd. We are not police nor can we investigate who is living together and who is not. It seems to us another very bad solution, “said Rubiales.

The situation, he assured, has led them to break their work tools against the ground to protest for having been from the beginning «The most notable sector of this pandemic» when ‘the only thing that is clear from the start is that we are not the problem. They have not given any solution, there is no direct aid and rescue plan that we are demanding for so many months, and we have come to stage this very serious situation that we are experiencing ».

For its part, Secretary General of Hostemur, Laura MateoHe explained that the employers have made “different law firms” available to the hoteliers so that those who wish to do so may file lawsuits against the Administration “freely”. “We understand that a high percentage of the sector will do so”, he claimed.

Municipal tax exemption



Another of the requests is the one referred to the exemption of payment of municipal taxes. Juan José Nicolás, President of Restaurants, explained that, although in the sector they are aware that “the City Council is not the one that decrees the closure, it should also provide financial aid through the suspension of terrace fees, both in 2020 and 2021, the suspension of the IBI, of the garbage fees and all those that depend on the Consistory. Since those of 2020 have already been paid, the sector demands “direct subsidies” that return “that money that has been paid.”

Finally, Nicolás called for the relaxation of the terrace regulations “during 2021 and even 2022, to allow them to expand”, so that, “when this is solved, begin to mitigate the economic effects of this Covid.”