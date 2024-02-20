Broken pipe | The water problem can already be seen on store shelves in Espoo

The consequences of the broken pipe were immediately visible in Espoo's Leppävaara on Tuesday morning both in restaurants and on store shelves.

Alder danger Mineral water bottles have been brought out near the cash registers in K-supermarket on Tuesday morning. Only empty shelves are waiting for spring waters on the beverage shelf.

However, sweetened and regular mineral waters are still available. People going to the checkouts have some water packs in their shopping carts, but there are no large masses of shoppers, says HS's reporter on the spot Anne Kantola.

There is now a demand for bottled water, because the Espoo pipe break is now affecting several areas in Espoo, Vantaa's Linnai, and Kauniain.

All drinking water and water used for cooking must be boiled on Tuesday, because the quality of the water has not been checked after the pipe broke and there is a fear that ground water might have mixed with it.

See also Judo | Martti Puumalainen won the European championship The spring water shelf at K-market in Leppävaara, Espoo was empty on Tuesday morning.

Water distribution the problems affect, for example, the lunch restaurants in the Leppävaara area.

On Tuesday, the Taste of India restaurant operating in Läkkisepä market has changed the water jugs to bottled water. The one working at the cash register Dildan Ahmed shows the English-language HSY bulletin on his phone and says that he received information about the water boiling from the restaurant owner this morning.

Not all restaurants in the area have been informed about the tap water cooking advice. One restaurant is just about to open for lunch when the information about boiling the drinking water reaches them through the reporter's questions.

Boiling water at the Leppävaara health center has not caused any additional trouble. The advice from the health center says that if there are major problems with water distribution, HSY will bring a water container to the health center's yard.

No additional water has been brought in now. In the break room of the health station, the coffee water has to be boiled, just like elsewhere.