Broken pipe | The plumbing in Espoo is “uniquely” extensive

Drinking water and the water used for cooking must be boiled on Tuesday in eastern Espoo, Vantaa's Linnai and Kauniain. The Helsinki region's environmental services (HSY) will continue the cooking call until at least Tuesday. Water must be boiled for five minutes before use. Water used in coffee and kettles must also be boiled first.

In Espoo, the cooking advice applies to the following areas according to HSY: 00370 Sotaviskaalintie, Sotatuomarintie, Mäkkyläntie and Sotarovastintie, 02610, 02620, 02630, 02650, 02660, 02680, 02710, 02720, 02730, 02750 excluding Kuurinnity , 02920, 02940 and 02970.

In total, the situation currently affects approximately 100,000 people, according to HSY.

The reason for the cooking warning is a broken main water pipe located in Leppävaara, Espoo.

The pipeline is located in the Mäkkylä area, at the intersection of Turuntie and Hannu Olavinpoja road. The area of ​​Putkiriko is a fenced pit very close to Turuntie, in the immediate vicinity of the center of Leppävaara.

A lot of water has accumulated on the nearby underpass, which has frozen.

of HSY head of the water supply department Heli Härkin the cause of the broken pipe is not yet known, but the pipes in the area are old.

“The pipes in the area are 50 years old. As the pipes get older, the risk of broken pipes increases,” he says.

Härkki describes the effects of the pipe break as “uniquely large” in scope.

“I don't remember anything like it, especially in this area,” he says.

Härkki emphasizes that boiling water in the area affected by a broken pipe is a precautionary measure.

“When the pipe broke, it was really big. The pressures in the pipe network dropped quickly and people were left without water. It was time for the water pipe to be depressurized, and we want to check the water quality.”

According to Härki, the pressures in the network have been restored to normal. However, the pipes are located in the ground, and according to Härki, there is a small risk that ground water would get into the pipe.

“There is no information about this, but we want to check the water quality in peace. The health protection authority will also conduct an analysis of the water quality.”

At the moment, the water coming from the pipes looks completely normal, according to Härki.

HSY will inform about the matter again on Tuesday evening at 21. At least until then, the call to boil water is valid.

According to Härki, samples were taken from the water on Monday evening. The cooking warning is valid until the tests on the samples are completed and the health protection authority cancels the instructions.

According to Härki, the first results will be available on Tuesday evening.

Due to a broken pipe, a brown iron-rich substance can come off the water supply network. There can also be air in the net, which can be seen in the water as bubbles or as a gray color. HSY advises to run the water until it is clear.

