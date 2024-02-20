Broken pipe | Drinking water still needs to be boiled in eastern Espoo, Kauniainen and Linnaiin in Vantaa

The call to boil water continues indefinitely.

Helsinki the region's environmental services (HSY) announced on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. that the warning to boil water continues in eastern Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa in the Linnainen area.

The disturbance is due to the breakage of the old main water main in Espoo's Mäkkylä that happened earlier in the area.

The leak in the main water main caused a wide disruption to the water supply in the eastern Espoo and Kauniainen area north and east of Turuntie and in Vantaa in the Linnainen area.

The invitation to boil water still continues. There are no properties in the area without water, but as a precaution, drinking water and water used for cooking must still be boiled for at least five minutes.

The water boil warning applies to the following areas:

00370 Espoo Sotaviskaalintie, Sotatuomarintie, Mäkkyläntie and Sotarovastintie

01640 Vantaa Linnainen only

02600 Espoo Kelanpiha 1, Inkoonkuja, Siuntiontie 18 and 20

02610 Espoo

02620 Espoo

02630 Espoo

02650 Espoo

02660 Espoo

02680 Espoo

02700 Beautiful

02710 Espoo

02720 Espoo

02730 Espoo

02740 Espoo Pakankylä, Kalmari

02750 Espoo, excluding the southern parts of Turunväylä

02920 Espoo

02940 Espoo

02970 Espoo

The news is updated.