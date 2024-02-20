Broken pipe | Drinking water still needs to be boiled in eastern Espoo, Kauniainen and Linnaiin in Vantaa

The call to boil water continues indefinitely.
Helsinki the region's environmental services (HSY) announced on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. that the warning to boil water continues in eastern Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa in the Linnainen area.
The disturbance is due to the breakage of the old main water main in Espoo's Mäkkylä that happened earlier in the area.
The leak in the main water main caused a wide disruption to the water supply in the eastern Espoo and Kauniainen area north and east of Turuntie and in Vantaa in the Linnainen area.
The invitation to boil water still continues. There are no properties in the area without water, but as a precaution, drinking water and water used for cooking must still be boiled for at least five minutes.
The water boil warning applies to the following areas:
00370 Espoo Sotaviskaalintie, Sotatuomarintie, Mäkkyläntie and Sotarovastintie
01640 Vantaa Linnainen only
02600 Espoo Kelanpiha 1, Inkoonkuja, Siuntiontie 18 and 20
02610 Espoo
02620 Espoo
02630 Espoo
02650 Espoo
02660 Espoo
02680 Espoo
02700 Beautiful
02710 Espoo
02720 Espoo
02730 Espoo
02740 Espoo Pakankylä, Kalmari
02750 Espoo, excluding the southern parts of Turunväylä
02920 Espoo
02940 Espoo
02970 Espoo
