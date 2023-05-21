A broken guitar belonging to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who died in 1994, has gone under the hammer in New York for nearly $600,000. Auction house Julien’s reports this on Saturday. Prior to the auction, the guitar was estimated to fetch $80,000.

Cobain had given the black Fender Stratocaster to his friend and colleague Mark Lanegan of the band Screaming Trees in 1992. The electric guitar features messages from the Nirvana band members.

The guitar was sold as part of a three-day ‘Music Icons’ auction. Until Sunday evening, 1,200 pieces from music legends such as Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Madonna and Michael Jackson will go under the hammer.

A green Gretsch Irish Falcon that once belonged to U2 singer Bono fetched nearly $240,000. A black and gold jacket worn by Michael Jackson on his 1992 Dangerous world tour went under the hammer for $117,000. And a bomber jacket that Queen singer Freddy Mercury wore on stage at New York's Madison Square Garden in 1977 sold for more than $ 57,000.