Salamanca’s Renaissance legacy is threatened by leaky gutters or broken tiles. The delicate stone of Villamayor that makes up these historic buildings suffers from bad pipes, which drag this sandy stone or stain the walls with verdigris emblems of the Spanish Plateresque. Decadence can be seen in the streets or in the decorations of the House of Deaths, which are on their way to death. This property in the heart of the city center has its door surrounded by masonry fences and fenced off with pens, a crude protection after a recent landslide that contrasts with the artistic neatness apparent from afar. From up close, one can see that ornaments such as the characteristic skulls that give its name to the house of Juan de Álava or details of the façade are eroded, like so many other architectural elements of the charro renaissance.

The cold morning in Salamanca is combated by walking among its most emblematic heritage and taking note that there are many faults under the same pattern: humidity. Jesús Delgado, a member of the Ciudadanos por la Defensa del Patrimonio de Salamanca association, indicates, in a walk through the streets, damages caused by unattended drains or botched roofs. The tour begins at the House of Deaths, whose real name is Casa de Juan de Álava. This 16th-century Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) belongs to the Cobaledas, a wealthy family of bankers who put it up for sale for three million euros three years ago. Unsuccessfully. “The owner doesn’t matter, you have to preserve the heritage, it has been standing for 500 years and now it has irreparable damage,” Delgado criticizes the neglect of the owners, since the BIC regulations state that they must take care of the maintenance.

Sources from the City Council assure that the owners of this historic building have been urged to improve it and that there will soon be restoration work. The façade in brown tones has dark areas resulting from humidity and lichens. There are highly eroded reliefs that are barely distinguishable, chips and some of the faces carved on the walls have remained flat. Pedestrians who pass in front of the building hardly appreciate the damage to the sensitive Villamayor stone, popular in the photos that thousands of tourists take in the city because depending on the light that falls on the buildings, they seem to change color.

Humidity above the door of the church of La Purísima, in Salamanca. emilio friar

The public prosecutor in Castilla y León has recently recalled the “special uniqueness due to its architectural importance” of complexes such as the House of Deaths and has urged the Ministry of Culture to “monitor” the work of the owners to ” ensure proper conservation. The doctor in Geology of the University of Salamanca Gaspar Alonso laments the “swarm of nonsense” that leads to these deteriorations. “There are weather factors, lichens, pigeons or people, there are people who pass by scratching the walls or do graffiti,” laments the geologist, who warns about how splashes and drips can punish the sensitive stone of Villamayor: “They mistreat it a lot”. The man from Salamanca advises that repairs must be made carefully, since cement, varnishes or lacquers prevent this porous stone from “breathing”. The water accumulates and ends up “attacking” the mineral or causing “green streaks”, the result of the fact that the water takes advantage of bad pipes. Alonso warns that this material “suffers with large parties” due to ultrasound or very powerful lights.

These green spots can be seen in the convent of Las Agustinas or the Palacio de Monterrey, more charro icons threatened by drains in poor condition. A crack in a gutter causes this sandstone to erode drop by drop, or even in a stream when it rains a lot, to the point that on the walk through Salamanca there are small mounds of sand detached from the walls. “They are not going to fall tomorrow but they are on their way to it,” warns Delgado before crumbling baseboards.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The mosses that grow in illustrious buildings also punish the area of ​​the Pontifical University, the illustrious Faculty of Translation next to the memorial to Miguel de Cervantes, the outstanding Puerta de Ramos of the Cathedral or the so-called Cueva de Salamanca, where legend says it gave class the devil himself. Beelzebub should be careful to lecture right now. He could break his neck if he stumbled on those steps gnawed by time and neglect that, to Delgado’s despair, some tourists happily trod on. This old crypt has free access and poor channeling causes small waterfalls when it rages. Erosion can be seen even touching the wall, where the Villamayor stone remains on the finger and falls to the ground. Hooligans or lovers, which are sometimes synonymous, have come to engrave their names or insults with punches or keys on these historic buildings.

Detail of the evident deterioration in which the stones of the monument of the Cueva de Salamanca are found. emilio friar

City Council sources emphasize that they ensure “compliance with current regulations and act when required by an individual.” The patrimonial association censors that little attention is paid to the urban complex and that only action has been taken, and in an improvable way, in the Plaza Mayor. The City Council commissioned in 2018 a report on the Cueva de Salamanca and the Plaza Mayor. The study, prepared by the geologist Jacinta García and the CSIC researcher Carlos Iñigo, confirmed that “the Villamayor stone used in the Cueva de Salamanca is in an advanced state of deterioration and presents saline efflorescences, crusts, cracks…”, and He urged a “restoration and conservation” that according to Delgado has not arrived. “The Plaza Mayor is much better, although it requires interventions to prevent rainwater from running through the elevations of the pavilions,” added the analysis. Delgado points out that the “salt efflorescences” of the Plaza Mayor can be seen looking with a critical eye. Indeed: the medallion of Carlos II The Bewitched now he has a white bald head from traces of salt that have dripped on him.