The broken eggs with ham It is a dish that we find in the letter of any restaurant. Sometimes it is with potatoes, sometimes with mushrooms and Roberto Bosquet, known as chef forest, proposes that we do them with artichokes, a successful variation if we want a different dish loaded with nutrients.

The artichokes are rich contribute to reducing the absorption of fats thanks to the ability to be retained in that bolus of water and fiber in which it becomes during digestion. But also as it is a choletic plant stimulates the segregation of bile in the gallbladder and this helps to facilitate the digestion of fats.

It is also a food appreciated by nutritionists by containing inulin (a type of soluble fiber, which absorbs water) and because it includes vitamins A, C and B and minerals such as potassium, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium.

Grilled eggs

2

2 Benicarló artichokes

2

2 Iberian ham

50 grams

50 grams Oil, salt and pepper

To taste

The egg, meanwhile, is one of the most consumed foods worldwide. It is full of vitamins (A, B2, Biotina, B12, D, E and K) and minerals (phosphorus, selenium, iron, iodine and zinc). The biotin contained in the egg helps protect the skin and maintaining body functions and riboflavin is important for body growth and red blood cells. Vitamin K, for example intervenes in blood coagulation.









In addition, it is a food that prevents us from cardiovascular diseases and contains, among other things, antioxidants (selenium, Vitamin ecarotenoids), folic and hill acid, necessary for the proper functioning of the organism.

It is with the Iberian ham and extra virgin olive oil (one of the healthiest fats we have), the recipe is a delight in terms of flavor

The first thing we will do will be to remove the surface leaves of the artichokes, cut the tip of the tail and peel it well removing the leaves that have been left at the base. We also cut the tip of the leaves. We cut into fine sheets and spread them on baking paper. Let us impregnate well with olive oil, put some salt and paint and bake well for about 20 minutes at 200ºC. We go to the plate and add a couple of iron, Iberian ham, a splash of extra virgin olive oil, pepper and salt in the yolks and … enjoy!

