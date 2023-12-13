Home page politics

German warships in the Red Sea are powerless against the Houthi rebels' drones – but the greatest danger comes from the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Berlin/Tel Aviv – After increased attacks by Houthi rebel combat drones on war and merchant ships in the Red Sea, the USA is calling for countermeasures. With a planned naval alliance in War in Israel The protection of shipping traffic should be guaranteed. Also Germany's defense minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) was asked for the Bundeswehr to take part in the mission.

But that could be more difficult than previously thought. When designing new naval warships, long-range air defense was probably avoided for cost reasons World reported. The “Baden-Württemberg” type F125 frigate is only designed for peacekeeping missions and is therefore only used for self-defense.

New warships against Houthi rebels are already outdated

German warships of the F125 series are actually already on their way to the Red Sea. However, they are hardly suitable for fighting the Houthi rebels' drones. Although the new ships would certainly have air defense systems, these would only be sufficient for targets at a maximum distance of ten kilometers.

Far too short to be able to hit the enemy drones. The NATO standard for comparable ships is missiles with a range of 50 to 100 kilometers. Given the rebels' ability to launch precise missile strikes against ships using reconnaissance drones, the frigate is the armed forces already outdated. The F125 ships have only been in use since October 2023.

Navy has to resort to old warship models for use against Houthi rebels

The only solution – the Bundeswehr’s navy has to fall back on old models. The type F123 and F124 frigates are currently being modernized. Since almost five years ago a rocket completely burned out the tube on the frigate F124 “Sachsen” during a false start, the work is probably extremely complicated. After the modernizations, the ships could have missile systems with sufficient range, such as the World reported.

In total, the German Navy only has two suitable warships available for use in the Red Sea. The new F125 frigates are scheduled to be replaced piece by piece by new models in the mid-2030s. But that could take quite a while. The first deliveries of the planned F126 ships are not scheduled until 2028. (nhi)