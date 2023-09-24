Chivas de Guadalajara continues in free fall. The red and white team added four games without knowing victory in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Sacred Flock could not go beyond a goalless draw against a Pachuca that was quite diminished compared to recent versions.
The rojiblancos are experiencing a deep scoring crisis. In their last four matches, they have only scored two goals and conceded eight. It seems that the team is getting out of Paunovic’s hands, but is the Chivas locker room breaking down?
The Serbian coach spoke directly about this possibility in a post-match conference.
“What there is is a desire to recover our ways. Division, none. It does not exist. You (the media) want to dramatize, you want to provoke things when there are none. You want to sow things that do not exist. We even sin by being good “
– Veljko Paunovic
The European strategist mentioned that the team is recovering its form and that it is going calmly after what its team did in the matchday 9 duel against the Tuzos.
“The people who enter are recovering their level (…) I would be worried if our team did not arrive. We arrived more than on the day of America, when we had not defended well. We lacked services and what do you do before shooting. This is a process and what we seek to improve”
– Veljko Paunovic
Chivas de Guadalajara will face Mazatlán FC this Tuesday, September 26 in a duel corresponding to matchday 11 of Apertura 2023.
