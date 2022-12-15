PoderData shows that the petista did not increase the feeling of post-election hope; numbers are close to the result of the polls in the 2nd round

Search PowerDate held from December 11 to 13, 2022, shows a divided scenario in relation to the future government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN): 51% believe that the PT will manage better than that of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Another 43% disagree: 34% think that the PT government will be worse, while 9% think it will be the same.

To get to the numbers, the PowerDate asked respondents: “Thinking about the next government, of president-elect Lula, do you think it will be better, equal, or worse than the Bolsonaro government?”🇧🇷 The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, up or down.

The result indicates that Lula did not burst the bubble: the country remains split in half. On October 30, the PT candidate was elected with 50.9% of the valid votes. The 51% who believe that his management will be better than his predecessor indicate a similar scenario, with an electorate divided into two parts of similar size.

There is a strong connection between the vote in the 2nd round and expectations regarding the Lula government. Read below the crossing of these data, made by PowerDate🇧🇷

Overall, Brazilian voters seem to have remained where they were in October. Half of the population remains skeptical of the new Lula administration or, at least, without a defined position – even considering that the future government has received wide coverage in the news and that Bolsonaro remains reclusive in Alvorada.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from December 11 to 13, 2022. The margin of error is 2 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

Women, people in the Northeast region and those who attended elementary school are more optimistic than average in relation to the future government. They are groups in which the PT candidate scored better during the campaign.

The 2 segments had great weight in Lula’s campaign, but today they have the same “It will be better” than the general public: young people up to 24 years old and people with a family income of up to 2 minimum wages. In both segments, the expectation of a better Lula government than the previous one is at 51%.

POWERDATE

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from December 11 to 13, 2022. 2,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in gender, age, education, region and income variables. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were conducted by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), through the AVR system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device’s keyboard. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For ease of reading, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between total frequencies and percentages in cross-variable tables may appear due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with resources from the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism🇧🇷