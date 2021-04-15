Far from the seductive image he usually offers, actor Brad Pitt, 57, has been photographed incognito leaving a medical center in Los Angeles. What has attracted the most attention is that the protagonist of Once upon a time in hollywood he was in a wheelchair. As reported by the media Page SixPitt had come to the hospital for a dental appointment.

In the pictures, you can see Brad Pitt sitting in a wheelchair and trying to go completely unnoticed. The actor covers his head with the hood of his jacket and wears large sunglasses over his mask. The wheelchair in which the actor is sitting is pushed by one of the workers at the hospital, located in Beverly Hills.

As added Page Six, it is likely that the Hollywood star “was confined to a wheelchair under hospital policy to avoid liability in the event a patient is injured leaving a facility on their own.” And about the reason for the visit to the dentist, as the publication claims not to know it and jokes that “he is probably too old to remove his wisdom teeth at this time.”

His divorce from Angelina Jolie

What is certain is that Brad Pitt he is not in his best mood. The actor is devastated by Angelina Jolie’s new legal offense. The ex-partner is immersed in a long legal battle, which already lasts almost five years.

In recent weeks it has worsened after the actress was willing to contribute new evidence of domestic violence and have their children testify. Maddox, the couple’s eldest son, would have already testified at the trial and a source close to the actor testified in Page Six, that the actor is “heartbroken” that Jolie has taken that path in his new legal offensive. “The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and, like all couples, they had fights, but they also shared a lot of good times together.”

The couple have not hesitated to call on an arsenal of experts and friends to testify on their behalf. “There are a lot of people on Brad’s side who are ready to offer testimony about his devotion as a father,” someone close to the actor told Star magazine. “His family is at the forefront, but Jennifer Aniston, Alia Shawkat and many other celebrities are with him ”.

To achieve 50 percent joint custody of his children, Brad Pitt is supported by the statements of up to 21 people. The list includes experts such as psychologist Stan Katz, who testified in Michael Jackson’s child abuse trial; trauma expert Bren Chasse; Dr. Fred Luskin, an expert in guilt therapy; Chief of Security William Thiel; Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke National Center on Child Traumatic Stress. There is also room on the list of professionals for a neuropsychologist, a divorce psychologist, a professor of Clinical Psychology, an education specialist, a domestic violence expert, two security guards, three personal assistants, a family friend and a witness believed to be a former nanny of the children.

Despite this bad moment, he will attend the Oscars gala, Sunday, April 25, as he has been confirmed as one of the presenters at the gala along with other names such as Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, and Zendaya.

