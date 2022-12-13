During the Slitherine Next it was shown in video a campaign mission single player of Broken Arrowa large-scale real-time tactical warfare game that will see players control more than one hundred units from two distinct factions: Russia and the United States, each with its own specializations.

A particular focus of the event was precisely to unveil one of the specializations, military type: the US Marine Corps. Let’s see the video:

Speaking about the game during the event was the former Eugen Systems Félix Habert, the creative director of Steel Balalaika, the development studio of Broken Arrow, who commented on the gameplay of the video mission and answered questions from the community . Also published some imageswhich you can see below:

Broken Arrow is in development for PC. It doesn’t have an official release date yet.