Roskomnadzor Blocks Brokeback Mountain on Pirate Sites

Roskomnadzor blocked the film about two cowboys “Brokeback Mountain” on pirate sites. This was noted by RBC.

It is noted that we are talking about three Internet resources. Pages with the film on three sites are included in the register of prohibited ones.

In January 2023, the films Brokeback Mountain and Call Me by Your Name were removed from Russian online cinemas due to the LGBT law (International LGBT public movement recognized as extremist and banned in Russia). The corresponding order was prepared back in December 2022, which Roskomnadzor sent to online cinemas.