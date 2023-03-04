The muff was removed. He was finally able to sing victory with Chelsea. Enzo had until today five games with the London team in which he had barely accumulated two draws and three losses.
The match against Leeds, one of the most discreet teams so far this season in the Premier League, presented itself as a great opportunity to score three at Stamford Bridge. Dull and with some suffering, those led by Graham Potter won 1-0 with a goal from Fofana after 53 minutes of the game.
The Argentine midfielder started and completed 84 minutes with a good performance, until he was replaced late on. Without standing out, he was sober with the ball at his feet, firm on the mark and got along very well with Kovacic, his teammate in midfield.
The three points will bring some relief to coach Potter, whose continuity came to be called into question after the string of poor results. Chelsea had three defeats in a row and a total of six games without winning. It hadn’t done so since the 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on January 15.
Enzo Fernández joined the English club at the close of the winter pass market for 120 million euros, a record figure for the Premier League. Despite quickly joining the team, he had to wait more than a month to celebrate his first win.
With this result, the ‘blues’ reach 34 points, far from Tottenham’s 45, the team that today occupies the last place that gives access to next year’s Champions League.
