London (Reuters)

Striker Armando Broja put Chelsea on the right track, in a 4-0 win over Preston North End, which belongs to the second division, in the third round of the FA Cup, and the Albanian striker responded to his coach Mauricio Pochettino’s calls to take advantage of the opportunity afforded to him.

Broja's contributions were few this season due to injuries and the presence of Nicholas Jackson, who joined the Senegal national team to compete in the African Cup of Nations.

Broja scored Chelsea's first goal in the 58th minute with a perfect header, after a cross pass from Malo Giusto.

Broja shot over the crossbar, before Thiago Silva, who came on as a substitute, scored the second goal with a powerful header, after a corner kick by Cole Palmer in the 66th minute, as Chelsea continued to press after a boring first half.

Raheem Sterling scored the third goal from a direct free kick, and five minutes before the end of the match, Enzo Fernandes turned the ball into an empty net to complete the quadruple, although he had to wait a long time for the goal to be reviewed by VAR before celebrating.

Domestic cup competitions represent Chelsea's only realistic goal of winning titles this season, with the big-spending team occupying tenth place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea will play against Middlesbrough in the first leg of the semi-final of the English League Cup next Tuesday.