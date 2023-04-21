Los Angeles (AFP)

Boston Celtics playmaker and winger Malcolm Brogdon has been named the sixth best player in the NBA.

Brogdon arrived at the beginning of the current season to the Celtics, and got 60 votes out of 100 votes in first place, beating New York Knicks player Emmanuel Kwikley, who finished second.

He commented on winning the award, “It is a great honor, of course it was an important transfer for me, to come from Indiana to Boston. I am with a great club, I have wonderful colleagues and a wonderful technical staff.”

Brogdon, 30, became the second player to win both the sixth best player and best rookie award in 2017, after Mike Miller.

Prior to joining the Celtics, Brogdon had started every game over the previous four seasons with the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

He entered this season from the bench in all 67 matches he played, but he said that playing in a hierarchy behind stars Jason Tatum and Gaylen Brown “was appropriate for me.”

He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, contributing to Boston’s second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the regular season.