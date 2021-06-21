Fashion broke out a few years ago: a discipline that mixes yoga and strength exercises, designed especially for the male audience. But women …

Yoga purists will turn up their noses: putting their hands on a millenary tradition and, moreover, in a slightly male-dominated key is just what they would not want. Yet the Broga it exists and, even if it cannot boast the numbers of yoga, in 6 years it has carved out a small niche of enthusiasts.

Broga: what it is and why it is called that – Broga stands for bro yoga: where is it bro is the slang term that young men in Anglo-Saxon countries use to address their peers. Created by Robert Sidoti in 2011, it is therefore a yoga course designed to bring a male audience closer to yoga. “Men typically use their bodies for a specific activity or sport and are mostly focused on that alone,” he explained Mattew Miller, the athlete who exported the Broga to the world. “They tend not to look at the body as a whole nor take time to balance weak areas that are overlooked or tense repeatedly. This way of thinking is old school and most professional athletes today don’t train that way. Yoga is now incorporated. in many professional sports training programs and, consequently, the lifespan of the players increases and accidents decrease “.

How Broga is born – Broga is the fruit of Sidoti’s passion, who has practiced yoga for over 10 years, discovering its benefits on flexibility and strength: “Yoga has helped me improve my golfing activity. I was able to play longer, and my stamina increased. That’s why I love him, ”he admitted. But Sidoti soon realized that many men instead regarded yoga with suspicion. So he came up with the idea of ​​creating a revised and corrected version: the name came up after some friends had urged him to “do something for the bro”.

Because the Broga is interesting – Since it was born in 2015 to today, actually the Broga has abandoned the male chauvinist side and has also opened up to women who appreciate its more fitness oriented aspects. As stated on the website, in fact: “The Broga combines core strengthening, muscle toning, cardio, stress reduction, postural improvement and functional exercises. And it’s OK even if you can’t touch your toes ”.

What is different from yoga? – In the Broga the relaxing notes of traditional yoga give way to Radiohead-type rock music. This does not mean that the spiritual side is evaded, on the contrary: its creators claim that Broga’s classes still retain key aspects of yoga, such as seeking mental and spiritual balance, but are designed to be physically demanding, emphasizing core strengthening exercises and poses, muscle toning and cardiovascular work.

How a Broga lesson unfolds – A Broga lesson is designed around exercises that are repeated over and over, so that the body has time to open up and become more elastic. Participants have less flexibility than typical yogis and the Broga offers them modified yoga poses so that the increase in flexibility and stress reduction are gradual. In this way, no one finds himself as a spectator to the most experienced, because he is unable to make sequences, due to his lack of flexibility. And who knows that later, having gained the necessary flexibility, even i bro do not decide to enroll in a real yoga class, with all the benefits of the case. The secret hope of its inventors is precisely that.

June 21 – 10:25 © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...