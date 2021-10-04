I wanted to talk about outgoing State Secretary Broekers-Knol today before the fuss about her Afghanistan statements in an interview with the AD erupted. About her visit to Egypt. But I will also take into account her concern about the brain drain from Afghanistan. She is not so much concerned that we would not be able to cope with the influx of educated Afghans here – although, according to her, that would also play a role with, say, a hundred thousand interested people. No, “can a country have it if the whole intelligentsia comes this way”? she asked in Saturday’s interview. “That’s something to think about,” she said. Rather, I would like to think about a secretary of state who pulls out something like this just to limit the number of refugees and thus favors the Taliban.

Secretary of State! do you have it BBC Post of September 28th seen about the more than 220 female Afghan judges who have gone into hiding for fear of retaliation from the women murderers they had sentenced to prison terms? The Taliban have opened the prison doors after their seizure of power. The BBC spoke to six of the judges who have received death threats. They want to be part of your brain drain.

Now Egypt, where the Secretary of State was from September 25 to 27. I was put on this path by a picture of Broekers-Knol and an Egyptian opposite who sign official documents. To seal migration cooperation. “Egypt is an important reception, origin and transit country. The Netherlands and Egypt therefore both benefit from clear agreements in the field of return, tackling human smuggling, reception in the region, root causes of migration and combating irregular migration.” This is official language that I read at the national government, and that is of course true, provided that these clear agreements are properly observed. Will they be? I’m not quite sure that this is the case on the Dutch side, but Egypt? One of the biggest human rights abusers in the world? This is a rhetorical question.

In every report I could find about it, I checked whether Broekers-Knol raised those human rights during her visit. All Egyptian reports are silent about it, of course, because that is a dangerous subject that the author can easily put behind bars as a spreader of false news or as a terrorist. The national government reports that it “underlined the good relationship with Egypt in a general sense”, which tells me that it has avoided this subject for the sake of safety or at the most has raised it in a whisper. If not, Secretary of State, prove it to me and I will correct myself.

For the sake of completeness. Egypt is holding an estimated 60,000 political prisoners – human rights activists, journalists and anyone else who criticizes the authorities. A most unsuspecting source (because of a loyal ally of Egypt), the United States Department of State’s annual report on human rights, reports extrajudicial killings, kidnappings, arbitrary detentions, torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment by the government, harsh and life-threatening prison conditions, severe restrictions on freedom of expression, the press and the internet. Among other things. The State Secretary and the Netherlands, that is to say you and I, have no problem working with this Egypt.

Carolien Roelants is a Middle East expert and here she separates the facts from the hypes every week.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on October 4, 2021