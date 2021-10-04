After Sigrid Kaag (ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, D66) and Ank Bijleveld (ex-Minister of Defense, CDA), the third protagonist in the handling of the evacuations from Afghanistan also ran into political problems last weekend: State Secretary Ankie Broekers-Knol. (Asylum, VVD).

On Sunday evening she was forced to go back on statements in a interview in AD from the day before: she had warned of a ‘brain drain’ in Afghanistan if many highly educated people would flee and mentioned the number of 100,000 people who would like to come to the Netherlands – which, in her opinion, the Netherlands cannot handle. In a statement on government.nl Broekers-Knol went deep through the dust; she now feels that she should not have said these things.

‘Inappropriate and painful’

Already in the interview she said that her spokesperson certainly found it “not convenient” of her to mention such a number. “But I just think you should be honest about that.” The entire weekend there was a strong reaction to her words, also by members of parliament from the coalition parties of Rutte III: D66, CDA and ChristenUnie. D66 member Selima Belhaj, who had submitted the motion about the evacuation of all Afghans who had worked for the Netherlands, called the statements of the VVD state secretary “appalling”, Don Ceder of the ChristenUnie thought it was “very inappropriate and painful”.

According to him, her statements “did not do justice to the people who worked for the Dutch mission, but were not evacuated in time”.

Precisely this week, the four ‘old’ coalition parties will once again negotiate a new cabinet, after difficult months of failed talks about who should sit down with whom. Informer Johan Remkes (VVD), who will explain his final report in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, had already established that the resignation of Kaag and Bijleveld had further deteriorated the mutual relations at the Binnenhof, which were already not good.

Keijzer’s dismissal

The interview with Broekers-Knol, which clearly also did not go well in the old coalition, reinforces the impression that the outgoing Rutte III cabinet is only able to continue to govern with great difficulty. Last weekend, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte fired CDA State Secretary Mona Keijzer for an interview The Telegraph: Keijzer made it clear that she had little to do with the mandatory corona pass in the catering industry, exactly on the day that that obligation came into effect. The question now is whether Broekers-Knol will survive politically in the House of Representatives, where she will be questioned firmly about the interview this week.

In the AD The Broekers-Knol reporters pointed out that a possible ‘brain drain’ is precisely the Taliban’s argument for opposing the evacuations. The State Secretary responded with: “I find it very annoying that you are saying that. Because it is something that you see more often in the asylum problem. A country can’t have it if the whole intelligentsia comes this way, can it?”

In her statement, Broekers-Knol now says that her comments about the brain drain and the reception capacity were intended “in a general sense” and that she “should have worded it more carefully”.

